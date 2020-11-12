Saints vs 49ers Thursday Injury Report

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.

Who's practice status improved?

If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.

For the Saints, the only new addition to the practice/injury report is backup running back and special teamer Dwayne Washington (back) who was limited today, after not appearing on the report yesterday.

Quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder), wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), center Erik McCoy (elbow) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (back) were limited again today, but barring a setback in practice this week, should all be good to go this Sunday.

Players on injured reserve (IR) do not appear on the injury/practice report, so it's worth noting a few notable 49ers on IR are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., center Ben Garland, and defensive end Nick Bosa.

New Orleans (6-2) hosts San Francisco this Sunday at 3:25 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here's a full rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant         DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CErik McCoyElbowLPLP
QBDrew BreesRight shoulderLPLP
TRyan RamczykBackLPLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/hamstringLPLP
RBDwayne WashingtonBackLP

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
RBTevin ColemanKneeDNPDNP
WRDeebo SamuelHamstringDNPDNP
WRTrent TaylorBackDNPFP
CBK'Waun WilliamsAnkleDNPDNP
LBDemetrius Flannigan-FowlesHamstringDNPDNP
WRRiver CracraftQuadricepLPDNP
