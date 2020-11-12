Saints vs 49ers Thursday Injury Report
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.
Thursday injury reports give us a better glimpse.
Who's practice status improved?
If a player is upgraded from the previous day's status, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback.
For the Saints, the only new addition to the practice/injury report is backup running back and special teamer Dwayne Washington (back) who was limited today, after not appearing on the report yesterday.
Quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder), wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), center Erik McCoy (elbow) and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (back) were limited again today, but barring a setback in practice this week, should all be good to go this Sunday.
Players on injured reserve (IR) do not appear on the injury/practice report, so it's worth noting a few notable 49ers on IR are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., center Ben Garland, and defensive end Nick Bosa.
New Orleans (6-2) hosts San Francisco this Sunday at 3:25 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Here's a full rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right shoulder
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Back
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/hamstring
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Back
|LP
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|RB
|Tevin Coleman
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Trent Taylor
|Back
|DNP
|FP
|CB
|K'Waun Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|River Cracraft
|Quadricep
|LP
|DNP