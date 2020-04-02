Saints Visit With QB Jordan Love

The New Orleans Saints apparently have interest in Utah St. quarterback Jordan Love.

In preparation for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, the Saints recently learned more about Love, via virtual visiting.

With the NFL lockdown in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams meet with prospects by way of FaceTime and other virtual methods.

After a fantastic junior season at Utah St. as a junior in 2018, one in which he threw for 32 touchdowns with only six interceptions, Love regressed some last season, throwing for 20 touchdowns, while being intercepted 17 times.