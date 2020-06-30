Saints Urge Fans To Wear A Mask

The New Orleans Saints sent a message out to all of their fans on Monday, urging them to help out during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The team used social media to express how important they believe that it is for their fans to wear a mask.

The Saints posted an image of head coach Sean Payton wearing a Saints logo face-covering on the sideline, with this message: “Do Your Job...Wear A Mask."

Back in March 19, it was reported that Payton had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the NFL, before testing negative late in March.