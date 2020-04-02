Saints Troll Rival Falcons In Press Release

As the coronavirus continues to hurt many around the globe, it can't slow down a fierce sports rivalry.

The rivalry between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons is one of the best in sports.

ESPN recently announced the famous "Domecoming" Monday Night Football game between the Saints and Falcons on September 25th, 2006, the first Saints home game after Hurricane Katrina, would be rebroadcast this Monday, April 6th.

The Saints sent out a press release today, announcing unique fan engagement opportunities during the re-broadcast.

In true trolling fashion, the Saints took a shot at their rival in the opening sentence of the press release sent to members of the media.

In case you missed it, the opening sentence reads, "On Monday, April 6, ESPN will re-air New Orleans' commanding 28-3, 23-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the first game played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome following Hurricane Katrina."

A reference to the Falcons famous 28-3 blown lead in the Super Bowl 51 is just (chef's kiss).

On the team's website, the Saints did not include the 28-3 , but they didn't need to. As soon as they sent out the e-mail, social media did the rest.

Long live great sports rivalries.