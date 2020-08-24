Saints Training Camp: Ty Montgomery Shines as Kamara Sits

The New Orleans Saints are hot and heavy underway with training camp here in 2020 and without preseason games they'll have to see all they need to see when it comes to the practice field.

Alvin Kamara was out for the second straight day due to a stomach bug and that led the way for newly signed veteran running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery to shine according to Saints reporter Mike Triplett.

In addition, you see there from Mike that OT Ryan Ramczyk also missed practice for the second straight day just giving the big man a little extra rest, wish I had the luxury when I needed a rest, am I right?

Also from an injury front, safety Malcolm Jenkins the vet also getting some possible rest and a little nerve-racking that rookie linebacker Zach Baun suffered a bit of a leg left injury, hopefully, he's okay.

Triplett also is reporting that the number one offense led by Drew Brees had their most productive day of camp thus far:

Incorporating Sanders alongside Thomas is really going to open things up for 3rd-year wide-out Tre'Quan Smith I'm really excited to see how he produces this season.

Speaking of Emmanuel Sanders it sounds like he and Brees were working on their connection in a good way today according to Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate:

To finish up with the offense, more good things from backup QB Jameis Winston via OL Erik McCoy from Triplett once again:

On a defensive note having Sheldon Rankins back and HEALTHY will be a major key for this Saints defense to return to dominance in 2020:

