Saints Trade Up To Select Stanford CB Paulson Adebo with the 76th Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints traded both their third-round picks to move up and choose Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo.

The Saints traded both the 98th and the 105th pick to the Broncos to slide up to No. 76 and snag Adebo while he was still on the board.

Cornerback is an obvious need for the Saints, as the loss of Janoris Jenkins has left a hole open in the Saints defense.

Speaking of defense, Adebo is the 3rd straight defensive player the Saints have scooped up so far in the 2021 NFL Draft.

At 6'1 and 198 lbs. Adebo fits what the Saints are looking for at the corner position. He also plays primarily on the side that the Saints are trying to fill now.

After trading both third-round picks to Denver, the Saints don't have any more pics tonight. (so far)

But with the Saints, anything else could happen.