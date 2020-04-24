Saints Trade up in the 3rd Round to Select Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints needed a linebacker and they got one in Wisconsin LB Zack Baun.

The Saints had to be aggressive to get their man. According to Albert Breer of the MMQB this is what the deal was with the Cleveland Browns to trade up to draft Baun 74th overall:

Baun is 6'2" 238lbs who came to Wisconsin as a high school quarterback and linebacker playing both ways. However, he was recruited to UW as a linebacker and dealt with a foot injury before the season in 2017 but recovered nicely to start all 13 games in 2018.

In 2019 he had his best season with tons of career highs. He recorded 75 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, an INT, 12.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

This is exactly who New Orleans needed as they are thin on linebackers heading into the 2020 season but no longer as they'll add Baun to a group of Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone, and Kiko Alonso.

Check out his 2019 highlights here from the Wisconsin Badgers YouTube page:

The Saints have traded up a bunch in the recent past, take a look back as Jude Walker grades the last five times New Orleans moved up here.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook