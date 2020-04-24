Saints Trade up Again to Draft Dayton TE Adam Trautman

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints traded their way back into the third round Friday night by acquiring pick 105 from the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates the Saints gave up the remainder of their 2020 NFL Draft to grab Trautman:

That's a lot of draft capital, they must have loved this kid. He is now the highest-drafted Dayton Flyer in their program's history.

Trautman, a Williamsburg, Michigan native was super productive last season at TE with 70 catches for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also got great size at 6'6" and 253lbs.

This could very well be the replacement for Jared Cook when his contract comes to an end.

The Saints have traded up a bunch in the recent past, take a look back as Jude Walker grades the last five times New Orleans moved up here.

