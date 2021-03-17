Saints Trade Malcom Brown
Despite reports last week of the Saints intending to release defensive tackle Malcom Brown for salary cap reasons, they hung onto him long enough to work out a trade that ends with him getting a raise and the Saints getting a pick.
The 27-year old Brown has been a starter for the Saints over the last two seasons after signing as a free agent in March of 2019.
Prior to his time in New Orleans, the 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was a four-year starter in New England, helping the Patriots to victories in Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.
The run stuffer should fit into a starting role nicely for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
