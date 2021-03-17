Saints Trade Malcom Brown

Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Despite reports last week of the Saints intending to release defensive tackle Malcom Brown for salary cap reasons, they hung onto him long enough to work out a trade that ends with him getting a raise and the Saints getting a pick.

The 27-year old Brown has been a starter for the Saints over the last two seasons after signing as a free agent in March of 2019.

Prior to his time in New Orleans, the 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was a four-year starter in New England, helping the Patriots to victories in Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

The run stuffer should fit into a starting role nicely for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 

Every Saints Player Released in 2021 and the Cap Savings of Each One

 

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints

New Orleans Saints Players With Memorable Nicknames

 

Filed Under: jacksonville jaguars, malcom brown, New Orleans Saints
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top