Saints Trade Into 7th Round, Take Tommy Stevens

The New Orleans Saints ended up with a seventh-round selection on the final day of the 2020 NFL after all.

New Orleans, who traded their remaining four picks in the draft to the Minnesota Vikings, so they could draft Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the third round, traded back up into the seventh round today, to select Mississippi St. quarterback Tommy Stevens.

The Saints gave up a sixth-round pick in next year's draft in the trade.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Stevens, who played the first four years of his collegiate career at Penn st prior to transferring to Mississippi St., threw for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for another 381 yards and four scores for the Bulldogs in the 2019 season.