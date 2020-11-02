Saints Trade for Former LSU Star Kwon Alexander

The New Orleans Saints have added a former LSU standout to their roster, one day prior to the 2020 NFL trade deadline.

New Orleans made a trade with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, adding linebacker Kwon Alexander.

In exchange for Alexander, the Saints reportedly gave up linebacker Kiko Alonso, along with a conditional fifth-round draft choice.

The 26-year old Alexander has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, missing eight games with a torn pectoral muscle last season, after missing ten games with a torn ACL in 2018.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Alexander has spent parts of six seasons in the NFL, including four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-2018) and two with the 49ers (2019-2020).

A native of Oxford, Alabama, Alexander attended LSU from 2012-2014.

As a true freshman in 2012, Alexander played in seven games, including two as a starter, recording 12 tackles, before starting nine of 13 games as a sophomore in 2013, compiling 65 tackles.

As a junior in 2014, Alexander led LSU with 92 tackles, before entering the 2015 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Buccaneers in the seventh round.

In his rookie season with the Bucs in 2015, Alexander accumulated 93 tackles and two interceptions, prior to putting together his best professional season in 2016, registering 145 tackles, including 3.0 sacks.

In 2017, his Pro Bowl campaign, Alexander totaled 97 tackles and a career-high three interceptions, before injuries have hampered his stats ever since.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Alexander racked up 45 tackles in six games in 2018, before getting in on 34 stops in eight games in 2019.

This season, Alexander was in on 30 tackles over the first five games of the season for the 49ers.

Over parts of six seasons in the NFL, Alexander has appeared in 59 games, compiling 444 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, to go along with seven interceptions.