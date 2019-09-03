Saints To Workout Two Linebackers

The New Orleans Saints are apparently looking for some depth at the linebacker position.

The team will be bringing in free agent linebackers Tre Watson and Tre' Crawford for workouts on Tuesday.

The Saints currently do not have a linebacker on their practice squad.

Watson, who played collegiately at Maryland, spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-2, 236-pound Watson was named First Team All-Big Ten last season, after compiling 114 tackles, while also intercepting five passes, tied for the most by a linebacker in Maryland program history.

Crawford, who played his college football at UAB, spent training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Crawford accumulated 42 tackles, including 8 sacks as a senior last season at UAB.