Saints to Have 750 Family Members at Sunday’s Game as a Test

Not sure how everyone else feels about the fake crowd sounds at the last couple of NFL games, but I'm not loving it. We're all fully aware that it's a completely different atmosphere without actual people in the seats, but the New Orleans Saints are going to change that up at this this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. But just a little bit.

Saints officials announced this morning that 750 family members will be allowed to be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday as a test run for future games with fans in attendance. Family members of players, coaches and staff will be allowed to sit in on the game, and a statement from the Saints said "This is a strict test of our health and safety protocols that we have been working on with ASM Global, local and national health experts and city and state governmental leadership."

Family members will be seated in the West Plaza of the Superdome, and all health protocols for admission will be followed. That includes health screenings, social distancing, and a strict mask mandate. Concessions will be open, but on a limited basis. No alcohol will be available during the game.

The plan for the family members to attend was signed off by both Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell. This will be the first time this season that fans have been allowed in the Superdome for a game. Check out the tweet below from NOLA.com Saints reporter Amie Just.