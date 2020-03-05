Saints to Add Cory Robinson to Coaching Staff

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly decided on a new addition to their coaching staff.

Matt Zenith shared on social media on Tuesday that Cory Robinson, who most recently was an assistant coach at Maryland, will join the Saints' coaching staff.

Luke Johnson, of the New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune, speculates Robinson would replace former defensive assistant coach Leigh Torrence, who left New Orleans after accepting a position with the New York Jets last month.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Robinson served as Maryland's Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach.

Prior to his one season at Maryland, Robinson spent time at Rutgers (2018), Temple (2017), and Toledo (2016),