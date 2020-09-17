Saints Thursday Injury Report Against Las Vegas on Monday

The New Orleans Saints don't go into week two with a ton of injuries but they've got two key ones that could impact them moving forward.

They face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football this week on the road. They'll most likely do it without their All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas who is doubtful after sustaining a high ankle sprain late in last weekend's victory over the Bucs.

The Raiders are coming off a high-scoring contest against the Carolina Panthers in which they came out on top 34-30 and it was a big game from running back Josh Jacobs.

This week, the Saints did have one surprise on the injury report but the appearance on the report was reportedly not injury related for wide-out Emmanuel Sanders.

Here's how the report shook out for both the Saints and the Raiders:

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Position Name Injury Thursday T Sam Young Groin DNP TE Jason Witten NIR DNP WR Henry Ruggs III Knee DNP LB Nick Kwiatkoski Pectoral DNP G/C Richie Incognito Achillies/NIR DNP C Rodney Hudson NIR DNP T Trent Brown Calf DNP CB Damon Arnette Wrist/Thumb FP RB Josh Jacobs Ankle FP DE Arden Key Knee FP

It seems like early on in the season a lot of veteran guys are getting a rest day from practice as you saw Emmanuel Sanders is on that for the Saints as well as many for the Raiders.

The Raiders will open up their new stadium this Monday in Aliegant Stadium but without any fans unfortunately or maybe fortunately for the visiting Saints.

