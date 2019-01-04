Fifteen year veteran tight end Benjamin Watson will retire following this season, one he hopes ends with a Super Bowl Championship with the New Orleans Saints.

For all his accolades on the field during his career, Watson has done incredible things off the field.

During his year rehabbing from a torn Achilles in 2016, he wrote a book on fatherhood.

He and his wife have 5 children, and are currently expecting twins.

Watson has twice been a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given by the NFL, honoring a player's volunteer and charity work.

Today, Watson was named the Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP.

His #FreedomFriday initiative began before the season, when he pledged donations each week of the NFL season to a different charity, including the International Justice Mission.

It has resulted in over $100,000 to various charities since the start of the football season in September.

A devout Christian, Watson credits his faith as the biggest reason for his community involvement throughout his career.

With today's NFLPA Community MVP of the week honor, he will be given $10,000 to donate to the charity of his choice. It also makes him eligible for the Alan Page Community Award.