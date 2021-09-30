Saints Tailgating is Back, Here’s What You Need to Know

It's been a long time since Louisiana, and especially New Orleans, has been able to celebrate a full blown, over the top, screaming capacity crowd for a New Orleans Saints football game. We've been patiently waiting, but I don't know if other NFL cities realize what a challenge it's been to be a fan in a city that has been battered as much as the Big Easy has been. The WHO DAT Nation is ready to cheer on our team in person this weekend, and we can't wait for the New York Giants to hit town for our first regular season home game of the 2021 season.

And with a home game comes an opportunity to tailgate with fellow Saints fans leading up to the game on Sunday. Kickoff is at noon, and here's what you need to know before going to the first home game of the season for our New Orleans Saints.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

According to Saints communications Director Beau Tidwell, via WDSU in New Orleans "a negative PCR test or COVID-19 vaccination card must be shown for entry into the Caesars Superdome and Champions Square." He went on to say that "private tailgates will not need to adhere to the PCR or COVID-19 proof of vaccinations requirements. However, "anyone attending or hosting a large outdoor event with a gathering of more than 500 people with more than 50 percent of the venue's capacity must follow the city's coronavirus guidance and wear masks." He's encouraging Saints tailgaters to wear a mask to be safe.

Be safe, and have fun, WHO DAT Nation!