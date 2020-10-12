Saints Stuff Chargers in Overtime for Third Win of the Year

The New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore made a game-saving tackle on 4th and 7 in overtime to lift the Saints to a 30-27 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Lattimore, who gave up a 29-yard completion near the end of the 4th quarter on a quarterback Justin Herbert to wide-out Mike Williams connection which nearly led to a game-winning 50-yard field goal from Michael Badgley. Badgley's attempt faded right and banged off the upright and down for the miss.

In overtime, the Saints won the toss and got the football first. They were able to salt away nearly five minutes and Wil Lutz was able to stroke a 36-yard field goal for the lead.

As the Chargers took over it was Lattimore who would get his revenge on Mike Williams on one of the better tackles you'll see in the NFL stopping him a half of a yard short of the line to gain.

New Orleans had to scratch and claw their way back into this game as Herbert was making them look bad early and often. At the half, the Saints trailed 20-10 and in the game, Herbert threw four touchdowns and no interceptions along with 264 yards.

The defense would adjust in the second half allowing only seven points and the drive that tied the game late in the fourth quarter was punctuated by a QB keeper by Taysom Hill on a 3rd and 4 from the nine-yard line. That was a gutsy call from Sean Payton that ended up paying off in a big way.

Drew Brees finished with 325 yards on 33/47 passing, one touchdown passing/running, and one interception. Alvin Kamara led the way rushing with 11 carries for 45 yards, the run game never really could get going in this one.

Emmanuel Sanders had his most consistent game as a Saint with 12 catches for 122 yards doing his best Michael Thomas impression. Jared Cook had the lone receiving touchdown on a 41-yard bomb from Brees via Barstool Sportsbook.

With the win, the Saints improve to 3-2 on the season and are back in first place in the NFC South.

The New Orleans Saints will enjoy a week off this coming week with their bye.

