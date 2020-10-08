Saints Staying Put for Monday Night Football Game

After considering moving its Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers to Indianapolis due to Hurricane Delta, the New Orleans Saints are reportedly staying put.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton had a contingency plan in place for moving the game as Hurricane Delta surged through the gulf.

However, as Delta moved further West, New Orleans is now firmly outside the cone of impact.

As a result, the Saints will host the Chargers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night as planned, according to multiple media reports.