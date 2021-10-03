Saints Snatch Defeat from Jaws of Victory, Lose To Giants in OT

It's a game that the New Orleans Saints should have won.

After all, their opponents, the New York Giants were 0-3 entering Sunday's contest. The Giants hadn't won a game in the Superdome since 1993, when Phil Simms was still their starting quarterback. The Saints entered the game as eight-point favorites.

On Sunday, none of that mattered.

The Giants rallied from a 14-10 third quarter deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 27-21 in overtime to earn their first victory of the 2021 season. Saquon Barkley scored the game-winning touchdown on a six-yard run five minutes into the extra frame.

The Saints, who gave up 11 unanswered points to end the fourth quarter, fall to 2-2 on the season. The Black-and-Gold go on the road next week to play another NFC East team, the Washington Football Team. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ESPN 1420 and 97.3 the Dawg.

The Saints defense left a lot to be desired.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 402 yards and two touchdowns, while Barkley ran for 52 yards and a score. In all, the Saints gave up 485 total offensive yards while recording only one takeaway in the contest--an interception in the second quarter. The Giants averaged 8.1 yards per play and 10.1 yards per pass against the Saints defense.

Meanwhile, the Saints offense and special teams also stumbled at key points in the game. Their second drive ended with a turnover on downs deep in New York territory after Alvin Kamara came up one yard short of the line of gain. On the Saints' next drive, kicker Aldo Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal wide right. In the third quarter, a Jameis Winston touchdown pass to Kenny Stills was nullified by a holding penalty. One play later, Taysom Hill threw an interception to kill that drive.

The Saints offense also had some success, making this loss even harder for fans to swallow. The Saints went 8-for-13 on third downs and gained 405 total yards of offense. Alvin Kamara gained 120 yards rushing, giving him 3,406 career rushing yards. That puts him in sixth-place in franchise history, ahead of Rueben Mayes. Winton launched a 56-yard bomb to Marquez Callaway to set up one of fellow quarterback Taysom Hill's two rushing touchdowns on the day. Winston also contributed a passing scored and 226 yards in the air.

Still, the Saints quarterbacks failed to target Kamara with a pass. In addition, Kamara still has yet to score a rushing touchdown (he has two receiving scores this season). Hill, meanwhile, has five rushing touchdowns.

The Saints defense also had its share of decent moments, including an interception in the second quarter.

The Saints aren't making many excuses for today's shocking loss. Their full comments are included in the Twitter video below.

