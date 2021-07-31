Saints Signing Former All-Pro Running Back Devonta Freeman to One-Year Deal

The New Orleans Saints are adding a veteran running back to the mix as the team signed former All-Pro Devonta Freeman, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

After practice today, the team brought in several players for workouts, and Freeman was one of them.

The 29-year-old Freeman spent last season primarily with the New York Giants, but only played in five games before being placed on the injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He was picked up on January 12, 2021 by the Buffalo Bills but only spent time on the practice squad until their season ended on February 1.

Of course, Saints fans remember Freeman in his prime as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He was a fourth-round pick by the team in 2014 and spent six seasons with the Dirty Birds.

Freeman's best season came in 2016 when he rushed for 1,079 yards and tallied 11 touchdowns on the ground. He caught 54 passes for 462 yards and added two more receiving touchdowns.

The move to sign Freeman is clearly one of depth as the team is set with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. The rest of the running backs in camp include veteran Ty Montgomery (who also plays receiver), 4-year pro Dwayne Washington, second-year back Tony Jones Jr. and rookie Stevie Scott III.