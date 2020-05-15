Saints Sign WR/RB Ty Montgomery

Veteran free-agent wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery has signed with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced today.

Last season with the New York Jets, Montgomery played in all 16 games, starting 2, but only finished the season with 32 carries for 103 yards to go along with 13 receptions for 90 yards.

Montgomery is best known for his three and a half seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In 2016, due to a rash of injuries at running back, Montgomery moved from wide receiver into the backfield and averaged 5.9 yards per carry that season.

His time in Green Bay ended in 2018 after he returned a kick out of the end zone late in a game against the Rams and fumbled. Los Angeles went on to win, and reports following the game were that Montgomery was told to take a knee if the ball reached the end zone and he refused. A few days later, he was traded to Baltimore for the rest of the season.

To make room on the 90 man roster for Montgomery, New Orleans waived Mitchell Loewen.