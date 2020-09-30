Saints Sign Will Clapp to Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have added a familiar face, who is also a former LSU standout, to their practice squad.

The team signed center Will Clapp, who they released on Sunday, to its practice squad on Tuesday.

New Orleans selected Clapp in the 7th-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 24-year old Clapp appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons for the Saints, including four as a starter.

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Clapp attended Brother Martin High School before heading to LSU.

A first-team All-SEC selection in both 2016 and 2017, Clapp was a Rimington Award finalist in 2017, an award given to the top center in college football.

He elected to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

After redshirting his first season at LSU, Clapp started every game for the Tigers since 2015.

After playing guard for much of his first two seasons, Clapp made the fulltime switch to center in 2017, starting all 13 games at the position.

For the Saints, this is a solid signing. Clapp is someone who the coaches know, who is familiar with the system.

Keep in mind; starting left guard Andrus Peat suffered an ankle injury in Sunday night's 37-30 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, so having somebody like Clapp, who the Saints can sign off of their practice squad at any time, is invaluable.

In the meantime, the Saints are also susceptible to losing Clapp, if another team elects to sign him off of the Saints' practice squad.

Clapp's NFL career is undoubtedly not over, so this is likely just a pit stop for him.