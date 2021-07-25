Saints Sign Veteran CB Brian Poole

Veteran free-agent cornerback Brian Poole announced that he will sign a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Poole signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida. He spent the first three years of his career with the Falcons before playing each of the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

The veteran announced on Twitter that his sixth season would be with his third NFL team, the New Orleans Saints.

Poole has played 70 games in his five-year NFL career. He has 293 tackles, 32 passes defended, seven interceptions, and one touchdown.

In his 2020 season with the Jets, Poole only played nine games but compiled seven pass deflections and two interceptions. Both of these are the second-highest marks of his career in the fewest games he has played in a single season. He missed the second half of the 2020 season with a shoulder injury.

Poole typically plays as a slot cornerback, but, according to ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett, depth in the defensive backfield could explain the team's reasoning for signing the 28-year-old corner.

The first practice of Saints training camp this summer will take place on Friday, July 30. The team opens pre-season on Saturday, Aug. 14 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

