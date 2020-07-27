Saints Sign Two Draft Picks, Center Cesar Ruiz and LB Zack Baun

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The final two pieces of the rookie puzzle have been put in place by the New Orleans Saints as they've officially signed their entire rookie class. On Monday, they finished up with their first-round pick out of Michigan Cesar Ruiz and LB out of Wisconsin Zack Baun

The signings were made official via the Saints Twitter account:

Cesar Ruiz left Ann Arbor after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft in 2020. While playing collegiately at Michigan, Ruiz was a full-time starter his final two seasons at the center position and got a little bit of playing time during his first season as a freshman while playing right guard.

The expectations are that Ruiz will play center and Erik McCoy who was the rookie center last season will move over to guard.

And of course Zack Baun:

Baun didn't become a full-time starter at Wisconsin until his junior year back in 2018 after playing sparingly in 2016 as a freshman. He missed the entire 2017 season due to a foot injury but he was able to rehab and make a nice impact in 2018.

As a starter, he took a big leap from '18 to '19. During his senior year, he recorded 52 tackles, with 19.5 tackles for loss, was a terrific blitzing LB with 12.5 sacks, had an interception, two passes defended and forced two fumbles.

Saints fans are really looking forward to seeing both of these men making an impact quick, fast, and in a hurry in New Orleans.

