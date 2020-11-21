Saints Sign Trevor Siemian

Due to the injury to Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints have added some veteran NFL quarterback depth to its roster.

The team signed Trevor Siemian from the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans on Friday, after Brees was placed on the injured reserve list, which will force him to miss at least three games.

New Orleans now has Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, and Siemian, who was the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, as quarterbacks on the roster.

The 28-year old Siemian, who played his collegiate football at Northwestern, was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After playing in one game for Denver as a rookie in 2015, Siemian became the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2016, starting 14 games, throwing for 3,401 yards, to go along with 18 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

In 2017, Siemian, appeared in 11 games, including ten as a starter, passing for 2,285 yards, to go along with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Siemian was a back-up for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, not appearing in a game, before playing in one game for the New York Jets last season.

Siemian signed with the Titans in the offseason, before being released before the start of the season and then signed to the practice squad.

In parts of five NFL season, Siemian has completed 498-of-841 passes for 5,689 yards, to go along with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

As a college quarterback at Northwestern from 2011-2014, Siemian completed 550-of-934 passes for 5,931 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The Saints return to action on Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.