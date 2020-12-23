Saints Sign Trevor Siemian & Garrett Griffin to Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints added a couple of familiar names to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The team signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian and veteran tight end Garrett Griffin to its practice squad, while also designating receiver Marquez Callaway to return from injured reserve.

Siemian was signed by the Saints off of the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans on November 20 before being waived last week.

The 28-year old Siemian, who played his collegiate football at Northwestern, was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After playing in one game for Denver as a rookie in 2015, Siemian became the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2016, starting 14 games, throwing for 3,401 yards, to go along with 18 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

In 2017, Siemian, appeared in 11 games, including ten as a starter, passing for 2,285 yards, to go along with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Siemian was a back-up for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, not appearing in a game, before playing in one game for the New York Jets last season.

Siemian signed with the Titans in the offseason, before being released before the start of the season and then signed to the practice squad.

In parts of five NFL season, Siemian has completed 498-of-841 passes for 5,689 yards, to go along with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

As a college quarterback at Northwestern from 2011-2014, Siemian completed 550-of-934 passes for 5,931 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Griffin, who will be on the New Orleans practice squad for the third time this season, has appeared in three games with the Saints this season, including two as a starter.

After playing his college football at Air Force, Griffin was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Griffin spent all of 2016, and most of 2017, on the Saints practice squad, before being promoted to the 53-man roster in December of 2017.

A native of Louisburg, Kansas, Griffin caught one pass for four yards in the last month of the 2017 season.

The 26-year old Griffin has compiled three receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown over parts of six career games in the NFL.