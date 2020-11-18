Saints Sign Ryan Glasgow to Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints added a three-year NFL veteran to its practice squad on Tuesday.

The team signed defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow, who was on the practice squads of both the Houston Texans and New England Patriots this season, to the practice squad, while releasing defensive end Will Clarke.

A native of DeKalb, Illinois, Glasgow played collegiately at Michigan, where he played in 45 games at defensive tackle for the Wolverines, including 33 as a starter, recording 91 tackles, including five sacks.

Selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Glasgow compiled as career-high 23 tackles as a rookie in 2017, before suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Glasgow appeared in five games with the Bengals in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve with another knee injury.

In parts of three seasons in the NFL, all with the Bengals, the 27-year old Glasgow has appeared in 24 games, including three as a starter, accumulating 41 tackles.

Clarke was signed to the Saints practice squad back on October 22.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Clarke played collegiately at West Virginia, where he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2013, setting single-season career highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (17), and sacks (6).

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Clarke was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, with whom he played three seasons (2014-2016), appearing in 35 games, compiling 22 tackles, including 4.5 sacks.

After being released by the Bengals prior to the 2017 season, Clarke joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing parts of two seasons with them, accumulating 15 tackles, including 2.5 sacks over 18 games.

Clarke signed with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in December of 2019, before that league suspended operations in April of this year.

Over parts of five NFL seasons, Clarke has appeared in 53 career games, totaling 37 career tackles, including seven sacks.