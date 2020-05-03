Saints Sign Margus Hunt

The New Orleans Saints are adding some experience on their defensive front.

The team signed defensive tackle Margus Hunt last week.

A native of Karksi-Nuia, Estonia, Hunt played his collegiate football at SMU before being selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound Hunt played four seasons (2013-2016), appearing in 44 games, compiling 29 tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

Following his tenure in Cincinnati, Hunt moved on to the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he played three seasons (2017-2019), appearing in 47 games, including 25 as a starter, totaling 76 tackles, including six sacks.

Following the best season of his career with the Colts in 2018, one in which he racked up 30 tackles and five sacks over 15 starts, Hunt regressed last season, finishing with only 17 stops with no sacks.

Over parts of seven NFL seasons, the 32-year old Hunt has accumulated 105 career tackles, including 7.5 sacks.