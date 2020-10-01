Saints Sign Malik Henry to Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have added a receiver to their practice squad while placing another wideout on injured reserve.

The team added Malik Henry to its practice squad on Wednesday, while placing Lil'Jordan Humphrey on injured reserve.

A native of Tifton, Georgia, Henry played the first three years (2015-2017) of his collegiate career at Georgia Southern, compiling 23 catches for 344 yards and one touchdown, before spending the 2018 campaign at West Georgia, where he totaled 30 receptions for 407 yards and seven touchdowns.

Also a return specialist, Henry returned 14 punts for 253 yards while at West Georgia.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Henry signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. After being released by the 49ers, he spent six weeks on their practice, before signing with the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts last December.

It should be pointed out that this is not the quarterback named Malik Henry, who was a central figure in Netflix's "Last Chance U" season three documentary.

Humphrey appeared in five games for the Saints last season, mainly on special teams, without a reception.

A native of Southlake, Texas, Humphrey went to college at Texas, where he accumulated 125 catches for 1,622 yards and ten touchdowns over three seasons with the Longhorns, including his best season, 2018, when he caught 86 passes for 1,176 yards and nine scores.

The Saints signed Humphrey as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, releasing him on the final day of cuts before signing him to the active roster last September.

The 22-year old Humphrey was released by the Saints on September 5 of this year, before being signed to the practice squad the next day.

There is no official word on Humphrey's injury.