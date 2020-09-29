Saints Sign Ken Crawley to Practice Squad

Former New Orleans Saints starting cornerback Ken Crawley will apparently be returning to the organization that he began his career with, just in a different role.

Crawley, who spent parts of the 2016-2019 seasons with New Orleans, prior to being waived last October, is expected to sign with the Saints, as a member of their practice squad.

Crawley worked out for the Arizona Cardinals a couple of weeks ago, just one day after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Saints signed Crawley as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, following the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Crawley appeared in 15 games as a rookie in 2016, including 5 as a starter, compiling 43 tackles, before appearing in 13 games, all as a starter, in 2017, when he totaled 47 tackles and his only career interception.

In 2018, Crawley appeared in 10 games, including 5 as a starter, compiling 28 tackles.

Last season, the 26-year old Crawley appeared in one game for the Saints, prior to being waived.

After being waived by the Saints, Crawley was picked up by the Miami Dolphins, but he never appeared in a game for the Dolphins and was later waived after being placed on injured reserve.

In parts of four NFL seasons, all with the Saints, Crawley has appeared in 39 games, including 23 as a starter, accumulating 128 tackles and one interception.

Crawley is trying to make his way back into the NFL, so what better organization to do that with than the one he got started it? After all, Sean Payton and the Saints know him better than anyone.