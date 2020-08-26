Saints Sign Kemon Hall

The New Orleans Saints made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, including the addition a cornerback to add some depth to the position.

The team signed cornerback Kemon Hall while terminating the contract of linebacker Nigel Bradham and placing cornerback Johnson Bademosi on Injured Reserve.

The 5-11, 190-pound Hall spent part of training camp with the Minnesota Vikings after joining their practice squad for two weeks of the 2019 postseason. Unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hall signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers and spent Week One of the regular season on their practice squad.

A native of Calhoun City, Mississippi, Hall played his college football at North Texas, where he compiled 120 tackle, six interceptions, and 28 passes defended in two seasons (2017-2018) in Denton, after transferring from Itawamba (Miss.) Community College.