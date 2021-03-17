Saints Sign Fullback Alex Armah Who Once Detained a Thief With an Armbar

The New Orleans Saints have signed fullback Alex Armah, according to multiple reports. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Armah spent his first four NFL seasons in Carolina, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2017 draft out of West Georgia.

In addition to playing fullback in Carolina, he's been a major special teams contributor for the Panthers.

Saints head coach Sean Payton typically keeps one fullback on the active roster each season.

Michael Burton was the one fullback last season but is currently a free agent.

Armah made news off the field a few years ago when a thief attempted to steal his car. The attempt failed, as Armah detained the would-be thief, putting him in an armbar until police arrived on the scene.

At 6'5, 255 lbs, Armah will now be tasked to help protect the Saints quarterback, both as a blocker and an offensive option in the passing game.

