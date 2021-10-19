As New Orleans Saints backup running back Tony Jones Jr. deals with an ankle injury suffered in a week 4 loss to the New York Giants, a number of players were brought in for tryouts this week.

Running backs Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson, and Ryquell Armstead all worked out for the Saints, who reportedly signed Miller to the practice squad today.

Miller was a Pro Bowler for the Houston Texans in 2018, his best season. That year, he rushed for 973 yards and five touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 163 yards and a score.

He tore his ACL in the preseason of 2019 and has struggled to return to form.

After missing all of 2019, he suited up for only one game in 2020 with the Chicago Bears, spending most of the year on the practice squad, before signing a practice squad deal with the Washington Football Team. Miller was released by WFT early in the 2021 preseason.

New Orleans signed Devine Ozigbo off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad two weeks ago.

With Alvin Kamara, Dwayne Washington, and Ozigbo on the active roster, Miller's role currently appears to be for depth, with the potential to be a practice squad call-up on gameday if any of the available backs suffer a setback.

