Saints Sign Ethan Wolf

The New Orleans Saints have added a former SEC football standout to their roster.

The team signed tight end Ethan Wolf to their roster on Tuesday.

Wolf was one of four tight ends to work out for New Orleans on Monday.

The 24-year old Wolf played collegiately at Tennessee from 2014-2017, where he compiled 91 career catches for 988 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Wolf, who signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, spent last season on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Rams.