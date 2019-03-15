The New Orleans Saints have been overhauling their defense this off-season and that didn't stop on Friday when they added a 25-year-old defensive end, Mario Edwards.

Edwards will be replacing Alex Okafor who recently signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The contract is a two-year deal worth $5M with a potential $1.5M in added bonuses for reaching a specific number of sacks.

In addition, he's 6' 3, 280lbs and spent the 2018 season with the New York football Giants. Last season he played in 15 games in which he never started and recorded two sacks, five QB hits, and 14 total tackles. He was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State (35th overall). In his career, Edwards has recorded 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes defended throughout 45 regular season games and has started 24 games.

He'll join Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport as the main pass rushers on this team.

