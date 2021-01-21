Saints Sign Christian Ringo, 13 More to Reserve/Future Contracts

The New Orleans Saints recently began preparations for their 2021 preseason roster, signing a number of players, including a former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout.

Earlier this week, the Saints signed 14 players to Reserve/Future contracts, including former Louisiana defensive lineman Christian Ringo.

Players who sign reserve/futures contracts will officially join the respective rosters of the team they signed with when the new league year begins on March 17 and cannot be signed by any other organization.

Along with Ringo, the Saints also signed linebacker Andrew Dowell, defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow, tight end Garrett Griffin, defensive back Grant Haley, linebacker Chase Hansen, receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, running back Tony Jones, receiver Jake Lampman, linebacker Wynton McManis, quarterback Trevor Siemian, tackle Calvin Throckmorton, defensive end Marcus Willoughby, and tight end Ethan Wolf.

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Ringo was signed by New Orleans to its practice squad on November 11, prior to being released on January 11.

A four-year member of the Cajuns (2011-2014), Ringo racked up 109 total tackles, including 35.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks.

As a senior, Ringo accounted for an incredible 20.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

A 6th round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft Ringo played in eight games for the Packers in 2016, recording two tackles.

A number of the players signed to the practice squad have spent time in the NFL, including Siemian, who has thrown for 5,689 yards and 30 touchdowns over parts of five seasons.

Humphrey and Griffin both saw minimal time on the field with the Saints in 2020, with Humphrey catching one pass for 14 yards.