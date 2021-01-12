Saints Sign Blair Walsh & John Denney to Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have added some playoff insurance to their practice squad on Monday, signing two veterans with 25 years of NFL experience and a combined three Pro Bowl appearances to their credit.

The team added kicker Blair Walsh to their practice squad on Monday.

In addition, New Orleans also signed long snapper John Denney to the practice squad as well.

To make room for Walsh and Denney, the Saints released former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun defensive tackle Christian Ringo, along with defensive tackle Anthony Zettel.

The moves are solid ones for the Saints, providing insurance against COVID-19 issues at specialty positions.

The 31-year old Walsh, who played his college football at Georgia, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

A native of Boca Raton, Florida, Walsh spent five seasons with the Vikings (2012-2016), before kicking for the Seattle Seahawks for one season (2017).

A Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season of 2012, Walsh made 35 of 38 field-goal attempts that season, including 10 of 10 beyond 50 yards.

In his last season in 2017 with the Seahawks, Walsh was successful on 21 of 29 field-goal attempts.

Over his six career seasons in the NFL, Walsh has been successful on 154 of 187 field-goal attempts, as well as 193 of 203 extra-point attempts.

The 42-year old Denney, who played his college football at BYU, played in 224 games over 19 seasons for the Miami Dolphins, before being released in September.

A Pro Bowl participant in 2010 and 2012, Denney also compiled career 11 tackles on special teams for the Dolphins.

The Saints return to action this Sunday when they play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.