Saints Sign 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The New Orleans Saints have added to their six-man 2021 draft class with 11 undrafted free agents.

The Saints have had success in recent years with players signed as undrafted free agents. Deonte Harris, 2019 NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl return specialist was undrafted out of Assumption college. Defensive end Carl Granderson, who had five sacks for the Saints in 2020 was signed as a 2019 undrafted free agent out of Wyoming, and Shy Tuttle was undrafted out of Tennessee that same year. Both players have turned into productive members of the Saints defensive line.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway was brought on as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Tennessee, and he recorded 213 yards on 21 receptions last season. In 2018, the saints signed J.T. Gray undrafted out of Mississippi State and he was named a second-team All-Pro special teamer in 2019.

These 11 players will be names to watch this summer as the Saints begin making roster decisions, because the team has done an excellent job of finding some great players after the conclusion of the draft..

Six of the 11 players are defenders with four of them playing in the secondary.

Bryce Thompson- CB, Tennessee

Trill Williams- DB, Syracuse

Lawrence Woods- DB, Truman State

Eric Burrell- S, Wisconsin

Josiah Bronson- DL, Washington

Shaq Smith- LB, Maryland

Mike Brown- OL, West Virginia

Alex Hoffman- OL, Carroll (Mont.)

Nolan Cooney- P, Syracuse

Stevie Scott III- RB, Indiana

Dylan Soehner- TE, Iowa State

These were the players the team spent draft picks on in 2021.

Round 1, Pick 28- Payton Turner- DE, Houston

Round 2, Pick 60- Pete Werner- LB, Ohio State

Round 3, Pick 76- Paulson Adebo- CB, Stanford

Round 4, Pick 133- Ian Book- QB, Notre Dame

Round 6, Pick 206- Landon Young- OT, Kentucky

Round 7, Pick 255- Kawaan Baker- WR, South Alabama

