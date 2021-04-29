Saints Select Payton Turner in First Round

The New Orleans Saints selected some defensive line help on the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Saints drafted Payton Turner, a defensive end from the University of Houston, in the first round, with the 28th-overall pick on Thursday night.

The selection of Turner marked the second time in four years that the Saints drafted a defensive end in the first round, after selecting Marcus Davenport in 2018.

The selection of Turner also marked the fourth time in the last six years that New Orleans selected a defensive player in the opening round.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Turner compiled 25 tackles in only five games for Houston during the 2020 season, including 5.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for a loss.

Over his career with the Cougars, the 22-year old Turner appeared in 36 games, accumulating 114 tackles, including 9.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss.

A native of Houston, Texas, Turner attended Westside High Scholl, where he played both football and basketball, despite missing his senior season with an ACL injury.

Rounds 2-3 of the 2021 NFL Draft will take place on Friday night, with rounds 4-7 scheduled for Saturday.