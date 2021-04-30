Saints Select Ohio St. LB Pete Werner with the 60th Overall Pick in Second Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stay defensive in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and select Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner.

The 60th pick overall, Werner is a 6'2, 238 lb. senior who played four seasons with Ohio St. and boasted first-team All-Big Ten Honors in 2020. He led the squad in tackles (54) with 1 1/2 for a loss, one sack, and two forced fumbles.

Werner comes with some serious lateral range, so look for him to benefit the Saints from sideline to sideline and look for his eyes to always be where the ball is.

Saints are all defense so far in the draft, picking defensive end Payton Turner in the first round. Linebacker is a position that the Saints definitely need to focus on, losing both Kwon Alexander and Alex Anzalone this past offseason.

They pick two more times on Friday with the 98th and the 105th pick with four more picks on Saturday in the remaining rounds.