Saints Seem To Have New Approach To Locker Room Celebrations After NFL Punishment

The Saints aren't letting a fine stop their party.

The Black & Gold are on a roll and headed toward their fourth-straight NFC South division title. The Saints are one game closer to making that happen after their 21-16 win over the Falcons, sweeping Atlanta once again in the regular season.

After the Saints beat the Falcons on their home turf the party was on in the locker room, but things have definitely looked different as of late.

As you can see the Saints are definitely masking up before they turn up in the locker room. This is undoubtably the result of being fined $500k earlier this season for maskless celebrations as well as forfeiting a draft pick. Another thing I've noticed is you don't see Saints players "going live" anymore—more than likely a rule put in place to make sure any and all videos are vetted before being shared with the public.

Demario Davis' Twitter showed a video clip of the Saints post-game locker room dance party to Pastor Troy's "No Mo Play in GA"—an ATL classic. Needless to say, Atlanta fans were not impressed.

From the looks of Davis' video, the Saints seemed to be following all mask and distance protocol.

All players and staff must wear masks or double-layered gaiters in the locker room on gameday — prior to the game, during halftime, and post-game

Hopefully, the Saints keep stay healthy, keep winning, and keep the locker room parties going.