Saints Season Ticket Holders Can Choose to Opt Out Of 2020 Tickets

New Orleans Saints season ticket holders now have the option to opt out of their 2020 season tickets due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Season ticket holders will receive the 'Season Ticket Opt Out Form', which is good for the 2020 NFL season only. This information comes per the Saints release and multiple media outlets reporting.

The form offers season ticket holders the ability to roll any payments that have already been made over to the 2021 season. They can also be refunded for any payments made if they so desire.

Any 2020 season ticket holders that opt out of the season's tickets will still have the option to renew their tickets for the 2021 season.