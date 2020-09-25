Saints Scouting Report: The Green Bay Packers

The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Green Bay Packers this Sunday on Sunday Night Football in the primetime spot.

It's a clash of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks for perhaps the final time in Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers but this match-up is more than just these two titans.

The Packers finished 2019 with a 13-3 record and a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. This season they've gotten off to a hot start at 2-0 and their offense is averaging just under 40 points throughout those first two games in which they defeated the Minnesota Vikings and Detriot Lions.

Here's a look at what to watch for as a Saints fan on the Green Bay side of this match-up:

The Defensive Line:

Without Michael Thomas, the Saints will try to take advantage of the Packers defensive front and the main key to that front is a big man named Kenny Clark right in the middle at nose tackle. Clark's been dealing with a groin injury and if he doesn't play that'll be a major hit to being able to try and contain the Saints rushing attack. Other guys they'll rely on are Dean Lowry at the DE position who can also play a little inside and then you'll always have to be aware of the Smith Bros. Speaking of the Smith Bros aka Preston and Za'Darius Smith they had a combined 25.5 sacks last season so the New Orleans OL will have to be on their toes.

Linebackers:

The Packers linebackers are a bit unproven with Oren Burks and Christian Kirksey. Kirksey was one of the few off-season acquisitions by the Packers and as long as he's healthy he's athletic and a tackling machine as he's currently ranked sixth in the league in tackles with 24.

Skill Position Players:

While the Packers don't sport a Darren Waller type of player their running back Aaron Jones presents a slew of problems for an opposing defense. He currently leads the NFL in rushing with 234 yards and can also beat you receiving as well, he reminds me of Alvin Kamara just less shifty. Without star wide-out, Davante Adams who probably won't play this weekend the Packers will run out Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard as their top two targets for Aaron Rodgers. This should be a big advantage for the Saints as they'll have a tough time creating space against Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins. Therefore, they'll have to rely on not only Jones but their other back as well in Jamaal Williams who's a very underrated part of the offensive attack.

For more insight on the Green Bay Packers take a listen to former running back Ryan Grant Host of the Packers Podcast on the Bleav Podcasting Network:

