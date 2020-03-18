Saints Rework Kiko Alonso/Patrick Robinson Contracts

The New Orleans Saints are working hard to clear some cap space.

The Saints reportedly have reworked the contracts of a couple of veterans, linebacker Kiko Alonso and cornerback Patrick Robinson.

The moves reportedly leave the Saints slightly over $5 million under the salary cap.

Mike Triplett of ESPN NFL Nation explains that Alonso's base salary has been reduced from $6.4MM to $1.7MM, but his deal calls for $4.7 million in incentives, meaning that along with his $1.45 million roster bonus, he can still hit his previous $7.85 million total.

New Orleans acquired the 29-year old Alonso in September in a trade from the Dolphins last season and had been set to count $8.7MM against the cap next season.

In 13 games, including four starts last season, Alonso recorded 31 tackles, before tearing his ACL in the Saints' loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Katherine Terrell of The Athletic said that reworking Robinson's deal was a no-brainer for the Saints.

A 2010 first-round selection by the Saints out of Florida St., Robinson spent the first five seasons of his career in New Orleans, before also spending time with the Chargers, Colts, and Eagles.

Robinson landed back in New Orleans in 2018 but has limited to only 14 games over the past two seasons, due to injuries.

The 32-year old Robinson appeared in 11 for the Saints last season, totaling 16 tackles.