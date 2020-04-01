Saints Returner Deonte Harris Makes Big Donation To Food Banks

Another New Orleans Saints player is doing his part to help during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Receiver/return man Deonte Harris is donating more than 10,000 meals to food banks in two separate states.

To be exact, Harris is donating 6,240 going to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Louisiana, as well as 4,500 meals Maryland Food Bank, in his home state.

Other Saints players are also doing their part.

Quarterback Drew Brees has donated $5 million to coronavirus relief in Louisiana, while. punter Thomas Morstead has been donating wellness shots to medical personnel and defensive end Cameron Jordan has been donating pizzas to hospital workers and firefighters.

As a rookie in 2019, Harris led NFL in punt returns (36), punt return yards (338), combined returns (60) and combined return yards (982).