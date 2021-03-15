Saints Restructure Contract of Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints continue to do salary cap gymnastics as they try to get under the NFL salary cap by the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team restructured the contract of quarterback Taysom Hill, giving him a four-year, $140 extension which is entirely voidable.

No, Hill isn't really going to be making $35 million over the next four years. As Schefter points out, it's just a way for the Saints to save money this year, saving them an extra $7.5 million against the cap.

Schefter later explained that Hill’s actual contract for this year will “include a $9.686 million signing bonus, a $1.439 million guaranteed roster bonus, and a $1.034 million guaranteed base salary, plus incentives.”

So, in reality, Hill’s salary for 2021 will actually be somewhere in the $12+MM range.

Does this make your head hurt?

The Saints have been extremely busy working to get under the $182 million salary cap, restructuring the contracts of Hill, receiver Michael Thomas, safety Malcolm Jenkins, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cam Jordan, and guard Andrus Peat, while releasing cornerback Janoris Jenkins, receiver Emmanuel Sanders, punter Thomas Morstead, and guard Nick Easton.

The 30-year old Hill re-signed with the Saints last year, signing to a two-year deal worth $16.3 million, an extension to the first-round restricted free agent tender placed on him by the team, bringing the total deal up to around $21 million.

Last season, Hill completed 88-of-121 passes for 928 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition, Hill also compiled 457 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, while catching eight passes for 98 yards and one score.