Saints Resigning Safety DJ Swearinger to One-Year Deal

On Sunday the New Orleans Saints added depth to their secondary by resigning safety DJ Swearinger to a one-year deal according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Swearinger signed late last season with New Orleans and played in only one game but he's a seven-year veteran with previous success in the league. He's recorded 14 career interceptions, 42 passes defended, forced nine fumbles, and totaled 411 combined tackles.

The safety's best seasons came in 2017-2018 when he played for the Washington Redskins where he nabbed a combined eight picks, forced four fumbles, defended 20 passes, and recorded 132 tackles.

With Marcus Williams, youngster Chauncey Garnder-Johnson, and newly added veteran Malcolm Jenkins there isn't much room for Swearinger to play let alone start. However, if an injury were to occur the Saints should feel comfortable playing a guy who's still not yet 30 with a pretty decent track record.

