Saints Renegotiate Contract of Janoris Jenkins

The New Orleans Saints cleared up a little cap room on Monday.

The team renegotiated the contract of cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Jenkins was scheduled to count $11.25M against the Saints' cap in 2020, with a base salary of $10.25M.

The 31-year old Jenkins appeared in two games for the Saints last December, after he was claimed off of waivers from the New York Giants.

Jenkins, who played his college football at Florida and North Alabama, has spent time with the St. Louis Rams (2012-2015) and Giants (2016-2019) in the NFL.

The Giants cut Jenkins last December after he used a slur for the mentally challenged. He did issue an apology but was still waived.

A native of Pahokee, Florida, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Giants last season, all as a starter, compiling 54 tackles and four interceptions, before accumulating seven tackles and one interception with the Saints.

In parts of 8 seasons in the NFL, Jenkins has appeared in 115 games, including 109 as a starter, totaling 466 tackles and 23 interceptions.