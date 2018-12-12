Saints Release WR Brandon Marshall, Claim A TE Off Waivers

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall hoped his career playoff drought would come to an end when he signed with the New Orleans Saints last month.

Unfortunately for him, it's likely to continue.

The Saints released the 13 year veteran today, making room on the roster for the club to sign tight end Erik Swoope off waivers after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts.

Marshall has played 178 career games, but never a postseason game.

A week after signing Dez Bryant, the Saints signed Marshall due to Bryant suffering a torn Achilles in his second practice as a member of the team.

Marshall was on the 53 man roster, but was on the inactive list each Sunday.

Swoope, the newest member of the Saints, played college basketball at the University of Miami before converting to football, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2014, and eventually breaking into the lineup.